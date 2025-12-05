Jacksonville hosts Grimes and Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (6-1) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Jacksonville…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (6-1)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Jacksonville after Kinsea Grimes scored 25 points in Coastal Carolina’s 108-57 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Dolphins are 4-0 on their home court. Jacksonville is eighth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-3 away from home. Coastal Carolina is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Jacksonville scores 73.1 points, 9.5 more per game than the 63.6 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.7 points for the Dolphins. Makiya Miller is averaging 8.3 points.

Tessa Grady is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Tracey Hueston is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

