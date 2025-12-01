Jacksonville faces Florida A&M on 3-game win streak

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-1) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-7) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville is looking to…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-1) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-7)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Dolphins take on Florida A&M.

The Rattlers have gone 0-1 at home. Florida A&M is sixth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Miya Giles-Jones leads the Rattlers with 5.0 boards.

The Dolphins have gone 1-1 away from home. Jacksonville averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Florida A&M averages 51.6 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 70.0 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Florida A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aina Subirats is shooting 20.8% from beyond the arc with 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 3.1 points. Shaniyah McCarthy is shooting 35.6% and averaging 10.4 points.

Priscilla Williams is averaging 13.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 9.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.