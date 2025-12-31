Jacksonville faces conference foe Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (8-2) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-3) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Anovia Sheals and Austin…

Austin Peay Governors (8-2) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anovia Sheals and Austin Peay visit Priscilla Williams and Jacksonville in ASUN play Thursday.

The Dolphins are 6-0 on their home court. Jacksonville is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Governors are 5-0 in road games. Austin Peay leads the ASUN with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeanine Brandsma averaging 4.0.

Jacksonville’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The Dolphins and Governors face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Mychal White is shooting 50.9% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Sheals is averaging 13 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Governors. Veronaye Charlton is averaging 10.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

