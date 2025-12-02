Jackson’s 14 points help Murray State down Morehead State 84-52

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Javon Jackson had 14 points in Murray State’s 84-52 victory against Morehead State on Tuesday night.…

Jackson shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Racers (6-3). Fredrick King added 12 points and eight rebounds. Roman Domon finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Eagles (3-6) were led by Davion Cunningham, who recorded 10 points. Morehead State also got nine points from Anouar Mellouk.

Murray State took the lead with 2:18 left in the first half and did not trail again. JJ Traynor scored all nine of his points in the first half to help put the Racers up 33-28 at the break. Murray State pulled away with a 20-2 run in the second half. Jackson scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

