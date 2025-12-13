Jackson State visits Northwestern after Martinelli’s 32-point game

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-4, 0-2 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -27.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Jackson State after Nick Martinelli scored 32 points in Northwestern’s 86-82 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 at home. Northwestern scores 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-7 away from home. Jackson State gives up 89.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 31.1 points per game.

Northwestern is shooting 50.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 49.1% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 58.6 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 73.1 Northwestern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 70.6% from beyond the arc. Arrinten Page is shooting 60.0% and averaging 15.4 points.

Daeshun Ruffin is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 13.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.