Jackson State visits Kennesaw State following Cottle’s 33-point game

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-2) Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays…

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-2)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Jackson State after Simeon Cottle scored 33 points in Kennesaw State’s 102-100 overtime victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Owls have gone 2-1 at home. Kennesaw State is sixth in the CUSA with 14.7 assists per game led by Cottle averaging 2.9.

The Tigers have gone 1-5 away from home. Jackson State has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

Kennesaw State is shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 50.8% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Kennesaw State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is scoring 20.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 10.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 51.7%.

Jayme Mitchell is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.