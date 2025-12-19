Jackson State Tigers square off against the Norfolk State Spartans

Norfolk State Spartans (4-8) vs. Jackson State Tigers (1-10) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

Norfolk State Spartans (4-8) vs. Jackson State Tigers (1-10)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State squares off against Norfolk State at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

The Tigers have a 1-10 record in non-conference games. Jackson State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Spartans are 4-8 in non-conference play. Norfolk State has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

Jackson State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Jackson State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeshun Ruffin is shooting 43.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony McComb III is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Elijah Jamison is averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 60.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

