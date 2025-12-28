Jackson State takes on Auburn on 4-game skid

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-9) at Auburn Tigers (10-3) Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State heads…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-9) at Auburn Tigers (10-3)

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State heads into the matchup with Auburn as losers of four games in a row.

The Tigers are 6-1 on their home court. Auburn averages 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Lady Tigers are 0-6 on the road. Jackson State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Auburn’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State has shot at a 36.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 11.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Khady Leye is averaging 10.6 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Rhema Pegues is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, while averaging 11.6 points. Leianya Massenat is shooting 34.2% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 1-9, averaging 58.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

