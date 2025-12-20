Jackson State faces Purdue, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Purdue.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-0 at home. Purdue scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Lady Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Jackson State is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Purdue is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 63.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the 62.5 Purdue allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Layden averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Tara Daye is averaging 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rhema Pegues is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, while averaging 11.6 points. Leianya Massenat is averaging 9.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.