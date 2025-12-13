Jackson Shelstad scores 21 points and Oregon snaps 5-game losing streak with 104-62 win

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 11 of his 21 points in the first half when Oregon took a…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 11 of his 21 points in the first half when Oregon took a 36-point halftime lead and cruised to a 104-62 win over UC Davis on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Takai Simpkins added 18 points, Kwame Evans Jr. had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Ege Demir scored 15 points for the Ducks, who were coming off losses to UCLA and USC in their first Big Ten games of the season.

Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 15 points for the Aggies (5-4).

The Ducks scored the first 16 points of the game and the final nine of the first half for a 52-16 lead after shooting 54%. Davis made only 4 of 27 (15%) in the half and didn’t get its first points for over six minutes until Daughtery’s bucket.

The Ducks led by as many as 49 points in the second half and reached the 100-point mark for the first time since a 106-75 win over Boise State on Nov. 9, 2019.

The Ducks, who made 10 of 21 3-pointers, finished at 61% shooting overall to the Aggies’ 35%.

Up next

UC Davis is home against Seattle on Wednesday.

Oregon is home against Portland on Wednesday.

