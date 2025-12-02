Jackson scores 21 as Lindenwood downs Northern Illinois 99-64

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Clayton Jackson’s 21 points off of the bench led Lindenwood to a 99-64 victory against Northern…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Clayton Jackson’s 21 points off of the bench led Lindenwood to a 99-64 victory against Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

Jackson shot 6 of 9 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (4-4). Dontrez Williams scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Anias Futrell had 15 points and shot 6 for 14.

The Huskies (3-5) were led by Makhai Valentine, who posted 17 points and two steals. Gustav Winther added 15 points for Northern Illinois, and Daemar Kelly had 13 points.

Lindenwood took the lead for good with 17:43 remaining in the first half. The score was 52-32 at halftime, with Jackson racking up 13 points. Lindenwood outscored Northern Illinois in the second half by 15 points, with Futrell scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

