Jackson scores 20, Florida International takes down FGCU 89-83

MIAMI (AP) — Zawdie Jackson scored 20 points as Florida International beat FGCU 89-83 on Wednesday.

Jackson shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-3). Corey Stephenson added 18 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line and also had seven rebounds. Julian Mackey shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Isaiah Malone finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (5-4). FGCU also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Jordan Ellerbee, 13 points and seven rebounds from J.R. Konieczny and 13 points from Darren Williams while Rahmir Barno had 12 points and 13 assists.

Florida International’s next game is Saturday against Jacksonville at home. FGCU hosts Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

