Jackson scores 19 in Murray State’s 84-81 win over Southern Illinois

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Javon Jackson had 19 points in Murray State’s 84-81 win against Southern Illinois on Monday.

Jackson shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Racers (11-3, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference). JJ Traynor added 16 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and had nine rebounds. Roman Domon shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Racers extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Salukis (6-8, 0-3) were led by Prince Aligbe, who recorded 19 points and nine rebounds. Southern Illinois also got 15 points and two steals from Quel’Ron House, and Rolyns Aligbe had 11 points.

Domon put up 11 points in the first half for Murray State, who led 47-34 at halftime. Murray State took the lead for good with 7:40 remaining in the second half on a layup from Fredrick King to make it a 66-64 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

