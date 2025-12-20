Jackson scores 18 as Arkansas State beats Southern Miss 93-86

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Chandler Jackson’s 18 points helped Arkansas State defeat Southern Miss 93-86 on Saturday. Jackson shot 4…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Chandler Jackson’s 18 points helped Arkansas State defeat Southern Miss 93-86 on Saturday.

Jackson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line for the Red Wolves (9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Jaxon Ellingsworth scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds. Jalen Hampton shot 6 of 12 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tylik Weeks led the way for the Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1) with 25 points. Southern Miss got 16 points and six rebounds from Brewer Carruth. Curt Lewis scored 12 points.

