Jackson Paveletzke scores 23 as Ohio beats Central Michigan 80-64

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke scored 23 points to help Ohio defeat Central Michigan 80-64 on Tuesday.

Paveletzke also had seven rebounds and nine assists for the Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). JJ Kelly scored 15 points and Aidan Hadaway pitched in with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Tamario Adley finished with 19 points and two steals for the Chippewas (4-10, 0-2). Phat Phat Brooks added 18 points and six rebounds, while Keenan Garner tallied eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Ohio led 31-29 at halftime before Paveletzke scored 14 in the second half to help the Bobcats pull away.

