Jackson leads South Dakota State against Ball State after 21-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-5) at Ball State Cardinals (3-6)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on Ball State after Jaden Jackson scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 84-81 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Cardinals have gone 2-1 in home games. Ball State gives up 69.6 points and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 1-2 on the road. South Dakota State ranks fifth in the Summit League shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Ball State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Maxey averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. Davion Hill is shooting 45.5% and averaging 11.7 points.

Jackson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 12.6 points. Joe Sayler is averaging 12.1 points.

