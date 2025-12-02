Jackson leads Murray State against Morehead State after 24-point outing

Morehead State Eagles (3-5) at Murray State Racers (5-3) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -16.5;…

Morehead State Eagles (3-5) at Murray State Racers (5-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -16.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Morehead State after Javon Jackson scored 24 points in Murray State’s 96-95 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Racers have gone 3-0 in home games. Murray State leads the MVC averaging 89.4 points and is shooting 47.7%.

The Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Morehead State leads the OVC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 3.6.

Murray State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.6 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 79.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 80.5 Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Shorter averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jackson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.6 points.

George Marshall is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Davion Cunningham is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.