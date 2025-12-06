Jackson leads Florida International against Jacksonville after 20-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (4-4) at Florida International Panthers (4-3) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is…

Jacksonville Dolphins (4-4) at Florida International Panthers (4-3)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Jacksonville after Zawdie Jackson scored 20 points in Florida International’s 89-83 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Panthers are 4-1 on their home court. Florida International ranks second in the CUSA with 17.3 assists per game led by Jackson averaging 3.2.

The Dolphins have gone 1-3 away from home. Jacksonville has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida International is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Stephenson is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18 points and eight rebounds. Julian Mackey is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.7 points.

Jaylen Jones is averaging 11.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Chris Arias is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

