IU Indianapolis visits Detroit Mercy, aims to break road losing streak

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-5, 1-0 Horizon)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Jaguars visit Detroit Mercy.

The Titans are 2-3 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars are 0-1 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis ranks seventh in the Horizon with 12.0 assists per game led by Hailey Smith averaging 2.5.

Detroit Mercy averages 61.6 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 70.6 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 70.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 73.7 Detroit Mercy allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Edwards is scoring 11.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Titans. Makayla Jackson is averaging 11.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 38.5%.

Nevaeh Foster is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Olivia Smith is averaging 10.4 points and 5.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

