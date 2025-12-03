IU Indianapolis takes on Detroit Mercy following D’Augustino’s 25-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-6) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-6) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -4.5; over/under…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-6) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-6)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -4.5; over/under is 179.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Detroit Mercy after Kyler D’Augustino scored 25 points in IU Indianapolis’ 85-80 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Titans have gone 1-1 at home. Detroit Mercy averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 1-4 on the road. IU Indianapolis is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Jaguars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Nadeau averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Ayden Carter is shooting 54.0% and averaging 11.1 points.

Maguire Mitchell is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 11.2 points and two steals. D’Augustino is averaging 16.4 points and 3.7 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.