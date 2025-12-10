IU Indianapolis hosts Green Bay following Schultz’s 22-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (7-3, 2-0 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-6, 0-2 Horizon) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (7-3, 2-0 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-6, 0-2 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits IU Indianapolis after Meghan Schultz scored 22 points in Green Bay’s 56-47 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Jaguars are 3-2 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is eighth in the Horizon with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Hailey Smith averaging 4.2.

The Phoenix are 2-0 in conference play. Green Bay is eighth in the Horizon with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Schultz averaging 5.6.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 36.7% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

The Jaguars and Phoenix meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is shooting 21.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 14.3 points. Smith is shooting 52.3% and averaging 10.2 points.

Kristina Ouimette is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 5.1 points. Schultz is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.