IU Indianapolis faces Wisconsin on 4-game road slide

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-7, 0-3 Horizon) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis will look to end its four-game road losing streak when the Jaguars face Wisconsin.

The Badgers are 7-0 in home games. Wisconsin scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-4 on the road. IU Indianapolis is third in the Horizon with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Hailey Smith averaging 6.5.

Wisconsin averages 72.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.5 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Wisconsin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Destiny Howell is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Smith is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.