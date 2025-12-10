Ipsaro, Miami (OH) beat UNC Asheville 90-87 in OT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Evan Ipsaro scored 27 points, including five in the overtime, and Miami (OH) took down UNC…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Evan Ipsaro scored 27 points, including five in the overtime, and Miami (OH) took down UNC Asheville 90-87 on Wednesday.

Ipsaro made a layup and then hit a jumper 53 seconds later that gave Miami an 88-87 lead with 1:13 left in overtime.

Ipsaro shot 10 for 16 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the RedHawks (8-0). Peter Suder scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the foul line and added five rebounds. Brant Byers had 12 points and shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. The RedHawks picked up their eighth straight win.

Toyaz Solomon led the way for the Bulldogs (4-6) with 31 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Justin Wright added 26 points and eight assists for UNC Asheville. Daren Patrick also had 12 points.

Byers scored nine points in the first half for Miami, which led 41-35 at halftime. Ipsaro led the RedHawks with 16 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 84-84 after Suder made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 10 seconds left.

Ipsaro finished 2 of 3 from the floor after regulation.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

