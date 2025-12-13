Ipsaro leads Miami (OH) against Eastern Kentucky after 27-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-0) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-7) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -6.5;…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-0) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-7)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -6.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Eastern Kentucky after Evan Ipsaro scored 27 points in Miami (OH)’s 90-87 overtime victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Colonels are 0-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky gives up 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The RedHawks are 2-0 in road games. Miami (OH) is third in the MAC scoring 93.0 points per game and is shooting 52.1%.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 10.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 36.8%.

Ipsaro is averaging 16.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 12.8 points.

