Iowa squares off against Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (3-9) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -26.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on Bucknell in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Iowa is 8-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bison have a 3-9 record in non-conference play. Bucknell has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iowa’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Manyawu is averaging 8.4 points for the Hawkeyes. Bennett Stirtz is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayden Williams is averaging 7.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Bison. Amon Dorries is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

