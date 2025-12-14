Iowa hosts Western Michigan following Griffith’s 28-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -28.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Iowa after Jalen Griffith scored 28 points in Western Michigan’s 83-73 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-0 at home. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Broncos have gone 1-4 away from home. Western Michigan ranks third in the MAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Brewer averaging 6.4.

Iowa makes 51.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Western Michigan averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Griffith is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Brewer is averaging 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

