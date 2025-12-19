Iowa Hawkeyes play the Bucknell Bison

Bucknell Bison (3-9) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell…

Bucknell Bison (3-9) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell and Iowa square off in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are 8-1 in non-conference play. Iowa averages 9.5 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bison are 3-9 in non-conference play. Bucknell has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iowa’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amon Dorries is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bison. Achile Spadone is averaging 9.6 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

