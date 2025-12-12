Iona plays No. 22 St. John’s, aims for 4th straight road win

Iona Gaels (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) at St. John’s Red Storm (5-3) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona…

Iona Gaels (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) at St. John’s Red Storm (5-3)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits No. 22 St. John’s aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Red Storm are 4-1 in home games. St. John’s scores 88.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Gaels have gone 3-0 away from home. Iona leads the MAAC scoring 81.7 points per game while shooting 45.8%.

St. John’s makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Iona has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Iona has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuby Ejiofor is shooting 56.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Red Storm. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 11.0 points.

CJ Anthony is averaging 16.1 points, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Lamin Sabally is averaging 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.