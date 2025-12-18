Iona hosts Sacred Heart after Zaccagnini’s 20-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-7) at Iona Gaels (7-3) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-7) at Iona Gaels (7-3)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces Sacred Heart after Mya Zaccagnini scored 20 points in Iona’s 65-57 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Gaels are 4-1 on their home court. Iona has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers are 1-4 in road games. Sacred Heart has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Iona’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Pioneers meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoey Ward is scoring 13.1 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Gaels. Isabellah Middleton is averaging 12.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 38.1%.

Amelia Wood is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.