Iona hosts Dartmouth following Ward’s 23-point performance

Dartmouth Big Green (6-2) at Iona Gaels (7-2) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts…

Dartmouth Big Green (6-2) at Iona Gaels (7-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Dartmouth after Zoey Ward scored 23 points in Iona’s 67-61 victory against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Gaels have gone 4-0 in home games. Iona is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Big Green are 3-1 on the road. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 60.0 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

Iona is shooting 34.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 37.5% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Iona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ward averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Isabellah Middleton is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.7 points.

Cate MacDonald is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Big Green. Olivia Austin is averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.