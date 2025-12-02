Iona faces UMass Lowell, looks for 4th straight win

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-4) at Iona Gaels (5-2) New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-4) at Iona Gaels (5-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over UMass Lowell.

The Gaels are 3-0 in home games. Iona has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

The River Hawks are 1-3 in road games. UMass Lowell is fifth in the America East with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Rice averaging 4.3.

Iona averages 54.7 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 58.3 UMass Lowell gives up. UMass Lowell averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Zaccagnini is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 7.1 points. Isabellah Middleton is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.4 points.

Paris Gilmore is averaging 10 points for the River Hawks. Jaini Edmonds is averaging 9.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

