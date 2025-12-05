Ingram and Lehigh host LIU

Long Island Sharks (4-4) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-7) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts LIU…

Long Island Sharks (4-4) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-7)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts LIU after Joshua Ingram scored 25 points in Lehigh’s 80-71 overtime loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-1 in home games. Lehigh has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks are 3-3 on the road. LIU has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lehigh is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 47.4% LIU allows to opponents. LIU has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Ingram is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.4%.

Jamal Fuller is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Sharks. Greg Gordon is averaging 14.5 points.

