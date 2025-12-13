Indiana takes on Kentucky following Wilkerson’s 44-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-4)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Kentucky after Lamar Wilkerson scored 44 points in Indiana’s 113-72 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Kentucky ranks fifth in the SEC with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 4.6.

The Hoosiers have gone 0-1 away from home. Indiana scores 88.2 points and has outscored opponents by 21.3 points per game.

Kentucky makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Indiana has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Chandler averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Otega Oweh is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.4 points.

Wilkerson is averaging 18.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 17.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

