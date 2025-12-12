Indiana takes on Kentucky after Wilkerson’s 44-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits…

Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-4)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Kentucky after Lamar Wilkerson scored 44 points in Indiana’s 113-72 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 at home. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 38.5 rebounds. Malachi Moreno paces the Wildcats with 7.1 boards.

The Hoosiers are 0-1 on the road. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten with 20.4 assists per game led by Conor Enright averaging 4.9.

Kentucky scores 85.5 points, 18.6 more per game than the 66.9 Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.9%.

Tucker DeVries is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists. Wilkerson is averaging 18.8 points and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

