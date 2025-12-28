Indiana takes home win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Minnesota aiming to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Hoosiers are 8-0 on their home court. Indiana scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 0-1 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is sixth in the Big Ten with 18.7 assists per game led by Amaya Battle averaging 4.2.

Indiana scores 75.5 points, 25.4 more per game than the 50.1 Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Golden Gophers meet Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shay Ciezki is averaging 24.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Hoosiers. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Grocholski is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 13.4 points and 3.3 assists. Mara Braun is shooting 35.5% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.