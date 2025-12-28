Indiana State visits Washington and Illinois State

Indiana State Sycamores (3-7, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-6, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-7, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-6, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Indiana State after Doneelah Washington scored 21 points in Illinois State’s 89-66 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Redbirds have gone 5-0 at home. Illinois State averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Sycamores are 0-1 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is third in the MVC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Amerie Flowers averaging 7.3.

Illinois State scores 68.8 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 81.7 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 69.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the 66.0 Illinois State allows to opponents.

The Redbirds and Sycamores match up Monday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Martin is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Redbirds. Washington is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tierney Kelsey is averaging 16.9 points for the Sycamores. Jayci Allen is averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

