Indiana State visits Northern Iowa following overtime win against Belmont

Indiana State Sycamores (8-6, 1-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-3, 2-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Northern Iowa followingIndiana State’s 81-80 overtime victory against the Belmont Bruins.

The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Northern Iowa is sixth in the MVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Leon Bond III averaging 4.7.

The Sycamores are 1-2 in MVC play. Indiana State averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Northern Iowa makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Indiana State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The Panthers and Sycamores face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Bond is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ian Scott is averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

