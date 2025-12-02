Incarnate Word visits No. 8 TCU, looks to stop road slide

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-4) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-4) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hits the road against No. 8 TCU looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Horned Frogs are 5-0 in home games. TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Miles averaging 5.9.

The Cardinals are 0-3 on the road. Incarnate Word has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

TCU averages 85.5 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 81.6 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word scores 13.8 more points per game (62.4) than TCU allows to opponents (48.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Suarez is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Donovyn Hunter is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Destiny Whitaker is shooting 36.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 9.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.