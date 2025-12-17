Incarnate Word visits New Orleans after Brown’s 20-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5, 1-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-9, 0-1 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5, 1-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-9, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Incarnate Word after Shanihya Brown scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 95-71 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Privateers are 0-4 on their home court. New Orleans has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals are 1-0 in Southland play. Incarnate Word allows 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.1 points per game.

New Orleans’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.7 percentage points lower than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (50.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brialle Washington averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 48.0% and averaging 13.1 points.

Jorja Elliott is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.