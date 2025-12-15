Incarnate Word visits Matthews and Nicholls

Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-5) at Nicholls Colonels (4-3) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls takes on Incarnate…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-5) at Nicholls Colonels (4-3)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls takes on Incarnate Word after Jasmine Matthews scored 23 points in Nicholls’ 101-54 win over the Louisiana College Wildcats.

The Colonels have gone 3-0 at home. Nicholls is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals are 0-4 in road games. Incarnate Word is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Nicholls averages 71.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 77.1 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesslynn Jalomo is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Colonels. Sh’Diamond McKnight is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Destiny Whitaker is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 11.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

