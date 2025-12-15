Incarnate Word faces TCU following Bailey’s 28-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-5, 1-2 Southland) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-5, 1-2 Southland) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -18.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on TCU after Davion Bailey scored 28 points in Incarnate Word’s 84-83 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Horned Frogs are 3-3 on their home court. TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Cardinals are 0-4 on the road. Incarnate Word averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

TCU averages 78.7 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 74.9 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word scores 17.3 more points per game (84.3) than TCU gives up (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 11.6 points. David Punch is shooting 55.4% and averaging 13.4 points.

Bailey is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 18.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

