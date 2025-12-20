Incarnate Word faces Northern Arizona following Bailey’s 32-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-6) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-6, 1-2 Southland) San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-6) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-6, 1-2 Southland)

San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Northern Arizona after Davion Bailey scored 32 points in Incarnate Word’s 69-65 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cardinals have gone 4-0 in home games. Incarnate Word has a 3-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Lumberjacks are 0-4 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Ryan Abelman averaging 5.7.

Incarnate Word scores 82.5 points, 9.2 more per game than the 73.3 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 72.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 74.4 Incarnate Word gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie is averaging 17.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Bailey is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Abelman is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Lumberjacks. Isaiah Shaw is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 84.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

