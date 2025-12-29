Illinois State plays Drake for conference showdown

Illinois State Redbirds (10-3, 2-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-6, 1-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-3, 2-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-6, 1-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Illinois State in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 at home. Drake ranks ninth in the MVC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Okku Federiko averaging 2.2.

The Redbirds have gone 2-0 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is third in the MVC scoring 81.0 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

Drake averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Drake gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Appelhans is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging eight points. Jalen Quinn is averaging 18.4 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Ty Pence is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Redbirds. Chase Walker is averaging 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.