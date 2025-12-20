Illinois State hosts Scott and Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-3, 1-0 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-3, 1-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Illinois State after Ian Scott scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 108-99 overtime loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Redbirds are 5-0 on their home court. Illinois State ranks fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Chase Walker paces the Redbirds with 5.4 boards.

The Sycamores are 0-1 in conference play. Indiana State is seventh in the MVC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Illinois State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 9.8 more points per game (77.3) than Illinois State allows (67.5).

The Redbirds and Sycamores square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is averaging 12.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Redbirds. Ty Pence is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Camp Wagner is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Sycamores. Sterling Young is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.