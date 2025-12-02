Illinois State hosts Eastern Kentucky after Pence’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-6) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-6) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-2)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Eastern Kentucky after Ty Pence scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 72-65 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Redbirds have gone 3-0 at home. Illinois State is second in the MVC in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Brandon Lieb leads the Redbirds with 5.5 boards.

The Colonels have gone 0-3 away from home. Eastern Kentucky has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

Illinois State’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 15.7 more points per game (81.7) than Illinois State allows to opponents (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 12.3 points. Ty’Reek Coleman is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.6 points.

Montavious Myrick is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Colonels. Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 11.1 points and 2.9 rebounds.

