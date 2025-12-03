Illinois State hosts Eastern Kentucky after Pence’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-6) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -13.5;…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-6) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-2)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -13.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Eastern Kentucky after Ty Pence scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 72-65 win over the Furman Paladins.

The Redbirds have gone 3-0 in home games. Illinois State ranks sixth in the MVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chase Walker averaging 2.0.

The Colonels have gone 0-3 away from home. Eastern Kentucky ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Illinois State scores 78.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 84.6 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 12.3 points. Ty’Reek Coleman is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.6 points.

Montavious Myrick is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Colonels. Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 11.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

