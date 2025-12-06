Illinois State faces Eastern Illinois, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-5, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-5, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State enters the matchup with Eastern Illinois as losers of four in a row.

The Redbirds have gone 3-0 in home games. Illinois State averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers have gone 1-5 away from home. Eastern Illinois averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Illinois State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Finnegan is shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 7.2 points. Addison Martin is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.7 points.

Ava Stoller is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Charita Lewis is averaging 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

