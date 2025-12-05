Illinois hosts Indiana following Ciezki’s 26-point outing

Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Illinois…

Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Illinois after Shay Ciezki scored 26 points in Indiana’s 71-53 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Fighting Illini are 6-0 on their home court. Illinois is 7-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hoosiers are 2-0 on the road. Indiana averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Illinois’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Illinois gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry Wallace is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Fighting Illini. Gretchen Dolan is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4%.

Ciezki is averaging 24.4 points for the Hoosiers. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 14.9 points.

