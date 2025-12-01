Illinois Fighting Illini play the Bellarmine Knights on 4-game win streak

Bellarmine Knights (2-7) at Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois will look to…

Bellarmine Knights (2-7) at Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Fighting Illini take on Bellarmine.

The Fighting Illini are 5-0 on their home court. Illinois is ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.0 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Knights are 1-3 in road games. Bellarmine ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 27.7% from 3-point range.

Illinois makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Bellarmine’s 32.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (37.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry Wallace is shooting 53.4% and averaging 19.7 points for the Fighting Illini. Maddie Webber is averaging 10.4 points.

Triniti Ralston is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Knights. Ava Smith is averaging 7.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

