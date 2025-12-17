Ike and No. 7 Gonzaga host Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-1) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -37.5; over/under…

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-1)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -37.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Gonzaga takes on Campbell after Graham Ike scored 25 points in Gonzaga’s 82-72 victory against the UCLA Bruins.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC with 19.7 assists per game led by Mario Saint-Supery averaging 4.6.

The Fighting Camels have gone 0-5 away from home. Campbell scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Gonzaga averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Campbell allows. Campbell has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Huff is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ike is averaging 16.0 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

DJ Smith is averaging 19.5 points for the Fighting Camels. Dovydas Butka is averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

